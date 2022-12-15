18-year-old pleads not guilty to setting fire to ATVs at dealership

SIOUX CITY — A teen accused of setting fire to multiple all-terrain vehicles at a Sioux City dealership has pleaded not guilty.

Jonathan Capella, 18, of Clinton, Iowa, entered his written plea Tuesday in Woodbury County District Court to second-degree arson and first-degree criminal mischief.

Sioux City Fire Rescue crews responded on Dec. 4 to the fire at the Yamaha dealership, 2430 Highway 75 N., where they found three ATVs engulfed in flames.

Police officers observed Capella walking nearby, and, according to court documents, he admitted he started the fires "for fun."

Three vehicles and a shipping container full of equipment were damaged. The dealership estimated the damage at $70,000.