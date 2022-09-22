18-year-old Sioux City man guilty of attempted murder in downtown shooting

SIOUX CITY — A Woodbury County jury on Wednesday found a teenager guilty of attempted murder for a shooting in downtown Sioux City a year ago.

At the conclusion of a five-day trial, jurors needed just under two hours to find Aaron Word, 18, of Sioux City, guilty of attempted murder, willful injury and going armed with intent. Charges of intimidation with a weapon and trafficking in stolen firearms were dismissed prior to trial.

Word faces a prison sentence of at least 50 years and up to 65 years. District Judge Patrick Tott scheduled sentencing for Nov. 18 in Woodbury County District Court.

Word shot Tray Ehlers, who was attempting to break up an attack on his sister, during a Sept. 24 altercation in the 200 block of Nebraska Street. Word's lawyer had argued he acted in self-defense or the defense of others.

Word, Joy Scott and Miracle Walls were in vehicles following another female with whom they had an ongoing feud and eventually blocked her path on an access road behind the June E. Nylen Cancer Center. Once the car was stopped, Scott and Walls opened the woman's car door and assaulted her.

Before the woman had been stopped, she had called Ehlers, who arrived on the scene to come to his sister's aid. Word shot him once in the back and once in the chest with a handgun that police later recovered and determined had been stolen. After the shooting, police described Ehlers' wounds as life-threatening, and he has since recovered from his wounds.

Because Word was 17 at the time of the shooting, his initial defense attorney sought to have the case transferred to juvenile court. A judge denied the motion.

Scott, 40, of Sioux City, has pleaded guilty of second-degree burglary, and Walls, 24, also of Sioux City, pleaded guilty of third-degree burglary for the assault of the female. Both were placed on probation.