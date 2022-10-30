19-year-old charged with second-degree murder in Sioux City double homicide

SIOUX CITY -- A 19-year-old Sioux City man has been charged with second-degree murder in the shooting deaths of two people on the west side early Saturday morning.

Joseph Cruz was arrested Saturday and charged with two counts of second-degree murder, intimidation with a dangerous weapon causing serious injury and willful injury, according to criminal complaint documents.

A "prosecutor alert" memo filed in the case identifies Cruz as a gang member, and because he is not originally from Iowa and has family in Texas, he is considered a flight risk. Cruz has also been implicated in another shooting that transpired in August.

At around 2:15 a.m. Saturday, Sioux City Police officers were called to 1421 West Fifth St. for a shooting. On arrival officers found the victims, Anthony Williams and Carlos Aguierre, both on the kitchen floor unresponsive. Williams was pronounced dead at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center. Aguierre, who had been shot at least twice, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Cruz arrived at UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's at around 2:42 a.m. having suffered a gunshot wound to his leg, according to a criminal complaint.

Williams was identified as a cousin of Cruz's, while Aguierre is described as a friend, but they had "recently began having issues over firearms," according to a criminal complaint.

Cruz wanted a firearm that Aguierre had on him and they began fighting over it, according to the complaint. At some point Cruz got ahold of the gun and "immediately fired off several rounds," striking Aguierre and Williams.

In an interview with police, Cruz admitted to shooting Aguierre "out of anger" but denied having shot Williams, saying he "would not shoot his own cousin," though he also said he didn't recall how Williams was shot.