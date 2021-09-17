2 arrested after shot fired at car in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY -- An 18-year-old Sioux City man was arrested Thursday on suspicion of firing a shot at a car.

Jalond Hills was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on charges of terrorism and going armed with intent. Police say he fired a shot at a car in which a man, woman and two children were riding at 5:22 p.m. in the 700 block of Center Street.

According to a Sioux City Police Department news release, two men followed the car, and the passenger, who police determined was Hills, fired a shot. No one was injured.

Officers located the car a short distance away and stopped it at West Fourth Street and Wesley Parkway.

The car's driver, Charles Sully, 19, of Sioux City, was charged with failure to have auto insurance but was not charged in connection with the shooting. Police said it appeared Sully did not know of Hills' alleged intent to shoot at the other car.

The shooting remains under investigation.

