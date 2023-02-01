2 arrested after shot fired in Milford

MILFORD, Iowa -- Two men were arrested Tuesday after an altercation in which one of them fired a gun.

Milford police were dispatched to 1209 Sixth St. at 5:39 p.m. for a report of shots fired. After arriving at the scene, officers determined two men, one armed with a knife, the other with a handgun, had gotten into an altercation.

According to court documents, Neil Moore had threatened Guillermo Perez-Valdes with a knife. Perez-Valdes went into his apartment, retrieved a handgun and fired a warning shot into the ground from the second-floor walkway.

There were no injuries, and both men were arrested and booked into the Dickinson County Jail.

Moore, 32, of Estherville, Iowa, was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon and trespassing, both misdemeanors.

Perez-Valdes, 31, of Milford, faces misdemeanor charges of assault with a dangerous weapon and reckless use of a firearm.