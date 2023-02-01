 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 arrested after shot fired in Milford

  • 0
police crime handcuffs

MILFORD, Iowa -- Two men were arrested Tuesday after an altercation in which one of them fired a gun.

Milford police were dispatched to 1209 Sixth St. at 5:39 p.m. for a report of shots fired. After arriving at the scene, officers determined two men, one armed with a knife, the other with a handgun, had gotten into an altercation.

According to court documents, Neil Moore had threatened Guillermo Perez-Valdes with a knife. Perez-Valdes went into his apartment, retrieved a handgun and fired a warning shot into the ground from the second-floor walkway.

There were no injuries, and both men were arrested and booked into the Dickinson County Jail.

Moore, 32, of Estherville, Iowa, was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon and trespassing, both misdemeanors.

Perez-Valdes, 31, of Milford, faces misdemeanor charges of assault with a dangerous weapon and reckless use of a firearm.

People are also reading…

$1 for 13 weeks
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Laurel murder case sent to county court for hearing

Laurel murder case sent to county court for hearing

A judge granted a defense request for a preliminary hearing in county court to determine if there's probable cause that Jones committed first-degree murder before she can be bound over to Cedar County District Court for arraignment.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukrainians’ unbreakable resilience in the face of war

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News