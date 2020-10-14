2 arrested for staging robbery at Spencer Casey's store

SPENCER, Iowa -- A Casey's employee and her boyfriend have been arrested on suspicion of staging a robbery at the Spencer store to cover up a previous theft the worker committed.

Coty Wolthuis, 31, and Jason Archer, 40, both of Spencer, turned themselves in Wednesday to Spencer police, who had been investigating the Feb. 14 incident.

According to court documents, Wolthuis admitted that a few days prior to the staged robbery, she had taken home approximately $2,000 from the store rather than depositing it in the bank. She told police she had planned to replace the money with her paycheck, but was unable to do so, leading her to plan the fake robbery with Archer to cover up the theft.

On Feb. 14, while no other employees were in the store at 800 S. Grand Ave., Archer and Wolthuis took approximately $3,000 from the store's safe. Wolthuis drove Archer from the store and then reported to police that she had been robbed at gunpoint, court documents said.

Wolthuis faces two counts of second-degree theft and single counts of conspiracy to commit a felony and making false reports. Archer was charged with second-degree theft, third-degree burglary and conspiracy to commit a felony.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.