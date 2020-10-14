 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 arrested for staging robbery at Spencer Casey's store
View Comments

2 arrested for staging robbery at Spencer Casey's store

{{featured_button_text}}

SPENCER, Iowa -- A Casey's employee and her boyfriend have been arrested on suspicion of staging a robbery at the Spencer store to cover up a previous theft the worker committed.

Coty Wolthuis, 31, and Jason Archer, 40, both of Spencer, turned themselves in Wednesday to Spencer police, who had been investigating the Feb. 14 incident.

According to court documents, Wolthuis admitted that a few days prior to the staged robbery, she had taken home approximately $2,000 from the store rather than depositing it in the bank. She told police she had planned to replace the money with her paycheck, but was unable to do so, leading her to plan the fake robbery with Archer to cover up the theft.

On Feb. 14, while no other employees were in the store at 800 S. Grand Ave., Archer and Wolthuis took approximately $3,000 from the store's safe. Wolthuis drove Archer from the store and then reported to police that she had been robbed at gunpoint, court documents said.

Wolthuis faces two counts of second-degree theft and single counts of conspiracy to commit a felony and making false reports. Archer was charged with second-degree theft, third-degree burglary and conspiracy to commit a felony.

+1 
Coty Wolthuis mugshot

Wolthuis

 Provided by Spencer Police Department
+1 
Jason Archer mugshot

Archer

 Provided by Spencer Police Department
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Sioux City Police Chief Rex Mueller talks fireworks

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News