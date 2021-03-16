2 arrested in connection with South Sioux City shooting incidents

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- Two men have been arrested on felony charges in connection with their alleged involvement with recent shooting incidents in South Sioux City.

Jose Alfredo Hamman, 21, of Sioux City, was arrested Tuesday on charges including use of a firearm to commit a felony, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, conspiracy to commit a class 2 felony, attempt of a class 2 felony, terroristic threats and intentional child abuse not resulting in injury.

These charges stem from his alleged involvement in a drive-by shooting that occurred Sunday in South Sioux City. He faces additional charges, largely duplicates of the aforementioned ones, in connection with his involvement in a separate drive-by shooting that occurred March 9.

Miguel Angel Ceron, 24, of South Sioux City, was also arrested Tuesday and faces charges including aiding and abetting a class 3A felony and two counts of conspiracy to commit a class 2 felony. These charges also stem from his alleged involvement in the March 9 drive-by shooting.

The South Sioux City Police Department had previously reported that the shootings were the result of an "ongoing feud." No injuries were reported in either incident.

The investigation remains open and no further information has been released.