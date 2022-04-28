2 charged with animal neglect in Storm Lake

STORM LAKE, Iowa -- A Storm Lake couple was arrested Wednesday after police found three dogs confined in their home reeking of feces and urine.

Police received a report late Tuesday of possible animal neglect. After receiving a search warrant, officers went to the home in the 500 block of West Ninth Street at 1 p.m. Wednesday to check on the animals' welfare.

According to complaints filed in Buena Vista County District Court, officers found two pit bulls and a German shepherd kept inside a crate inside the home. The floor of the crate was covered with feces and urine.

The dogs were removed from the home and taken to a local animal hospital.

Police arrested Robert Terry, 30, and Courtney Terry, 29, on three counts of animal neglect and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia. All charges are simple misdemeanors.

