2 Dordt students part of nationwide discrimination lawsuit

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa -- Two Dordt University students are among plaintiffs in a lawsuit saying that religious exemptions to federal equity laws granted to some private colleges and universities are being used to discriminate against LGBTQ students.
The lawsuit says that the policies at those schools are unconstitutional because the institutions receive federal funding.
Thirty-three students are named in the class action, filed Monday in an Oregon federal court against the U.S. Department of Education.
"The plaintiffs seek safety and justice for themselves and for the countless sexual and gender minority students whose oppression, fueled by government funding and unrestrained by government intervention, persists with injurious consequences to mind, body and soul," the suit says.
The students, who attend 25 schools across the country, are represented by the Religious Exemption Accountability Project in Oregon.
The lawsuit says that the Education Department's inaction leaves students unprotected against harassment and discrimination. The suit says that the department is bound by Title IX and the U.S. Constitution to protect sexual and gender minority students at taxpayer-funded schools, including private and religious schools that receive federal funding. The religious exemption to Title IX permits the department to breach its duty to those minority students attending religious colleges and universities "where discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity is codified in campus policies and openly practiced," the lawsuit said.
In court filings, Lauren Hoekstra, a 20-year-old from Michigan who identified herself as a queer woman, said she did not know of Dordt's policies toward her sexual orientation until she was a student at the private university in Sioux Center. Hoekstra said policies outlined in Dordt's student handbook say that same-sex relationships are unacceptable, and the threat of being expelled from school has left many students fearful of coming out and "being who they are and loving who they love."
"God created me this way, and I am not a mistake," Hoekstra said.
Avery Bonestroo, a 21-year-old Dordt student, said she and her girlfriend fear coming out publicly because of possible discipline from administrators.
"I fear I will be forbidden to graduate or be forced to participate in conversion therapy if I do come out," said Bonestroo, who identifies as bisexual and genderfluid.
Dordt officials could not be reached for comment late Tuesday.
The lawsuit seeks a judge's declaration that the religious exemption to Title IX as applied to sexual and gender minority students is unconstitutional. The students seek an injunction prohibiting the Education Department from granting the religious exemptions as applied to those students and requiring the department to treat Title IX complaints from sexual and gender minority students at all taxpayer-funded religious colleges the same as complaints from similar students at taxpayer-funded nonreligious schools.