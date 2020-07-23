2 finalists named for District 3 judicial vacancy

SIOUX CITY -- Two Northwest Iowa lawyers have been nominated for an upcoming district court judicial vacancy in Iowa's 3rd Judicial District.
The Judicial Nominating Commission for the 3A Judicial District on Tuesday nominated John M. Sandy, of Spirit Lake, and Lyon County Attorney Shayne Mayer, of Rock Rapids, from the eight applicants for the position. Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has 30 days to appoint one of the two to replace District Judge Don Courtney, who is retiring Oct. 1.
Sandy is a partner of Sandy Law Firm in Spirit Lake. Mayer was appointed Lyon County Attorney in 2012, was elected in 2014 and re-elected in 2018.
Judicial District 3A includes Lyon, Osceola, Dickinson, Emmet, Kossuth, Palo Alto, Clay, O'Brien, Cherokee and Buena Vista counties.
