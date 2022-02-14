2 hurt in 2-vehicle crash near Orange City

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- Two people were hospitalized after a head-on collision near Orange City early Monday.

The two-vehicle collision occurred at 7:27 a.m. on Iowa Highway 10, east of Jay Avenue. The Iowa State Patrol said that a westbound Nissan Altima driven by Dalton Denhartog-Hopcroft, of Alton, Iowa, crossed the center line into the path of an eastbound Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck, driven by Colin Heronemous, of Orange City.

Heronemous swerved left to avoid the collision at the same time Denhartog-Hopcroft swerved back into his own lane, and the vehicles collided.

Denhartog-Hopcroft, 20, was transported by medical helicopter to MercyOne Siouxland in Sioux City. Heronemous, 21, was taken by ambulance to Orange City Area Health System.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.