2 hurt in Sioux City shooting

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City police are investigating a Wednesday evening shooting in which two juveniles were wounded.

The shooting occurred at about 6:42 p.m. at a house in the 1400 block of West Sixth Street. According to police, a dark-colored vehicle pulled up, a male got out of it, ran up to a group of people standing at the house, started firing and then fled.

Community policing Sgt. Jeremy McClure said that when officers arrived, the two juvenile males who had been shot had been taken by friends to the hospital. Both had non-life-threatening wounds. Because they are juveniles, their names are not being released.

The shooter was described as a white male, possibly in his late teens, with a slight to medium build. He was wearing a black long-sleeved shirt, red pants and a black ski mask.

McClure said officers received limited cooperation from the victims. The incident did not appear to be random, and detectives are investigating a possible ongoing feud between the victims and the suspects.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Sioux City Police Department at 279-6440 or CrimeStoppers at 258-TIPS.

