2 involved in Sac County burglary string sentenced to probation

SAC CITY, Iowa -- Two people involved in a string of burglaries at rural Sac County homes have been placed on probation.

District Judge Derek Johnson on Wednesday suspended a 10-year prison sentence for James Becker and placed him on three years' probation. Kennedie Ford last week received three years' probation and a 10-year suspended prison sentence. Both were sentenced according to terms of plea agreements.

James Becker mug

Becker

They are two of four people charged in connection with burglaries and thefts in which copper piping and wiring and other property was stolen from at least three locations from Dec. 1 through March 4.

Becker, 33, of Wall Lake, Iowa, pleaded guilty in Sac County District Court to two counts of third-degree burglary and one count of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance in a separate case. He was ordered to pay $1,148 in restitution to one of the victims.

Ford, 26, of Lake City, Iowa, pleaded guilty to three counts of third-degree burglary.

Kennedie Ford mugshot

Ford

Nick Bogue and John Bogue, both of Lake View, Iowa, also were charged with burglary and setting a fire that destroyed a house and two outbuildings.

In November, Nick Bogue, 42, received a deferred judgment and three years probation for one count of second-degree arson. He also must pay $20,900 in restitution to the victims and pay a $1,370 civil penalty.

John Bogue, 34, is charged with ongoing criminal conduct, first-degree criminal mischief and three counts each of third-degree burglary and second-degree arson. He is scheduled to enter a plea next week.

Tags

