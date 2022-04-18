2 Lake View men charged in Sac County burglary spree, arson

SAC CITY, Iowa -- A months-long investigation into a string of rural Sac County burglaries has led to the arrests of two Lake View, Iowa, men.

The Sac County Sheriff's Office on Friday arrested John Bogue and Nick Bogue and charged them with burglarizing the properties from Dec. 1 and March 4 and setting a fire that destroyed a house and two outbuildings in February.

Authorities executing search warrants at properties owned by the two men found stolen property, including copper wiring and tubing that had been stolen and was apparently being broken down at John Bogue's home.

Nick Bogue is accused of setting a Feb. 15 fire at 2673 Perkins Ave. in which an abandoned house and two outbuildings were destroyed. Officers had seized Bogue's phone and found video of the fires and also determined that John Bogue was present when the video was taken, according to a Sac County Sheriff's Office news release.

When officers served a search warrant at Nick Bogue's home on March 10, they found methamphetamine that Bogue had attempted to flush down the toilet when law enforcement arrived.

Nick Bogue, 41, was booked into the Sac County Jail on the following charges: three counts of second-degree arson and single counts of first-degree criminal mischief, third-degree theft and possession of a controlled substance.

John Bogue, 34, was booked on two counts of third-degree burglary, three counts of second-degree arson and single counts of ongoing criminal conduct and first-degree criminal mischief.

John Bogue's bond was set at $80,000, and Nick Bogue's bond is $43,000.

The sheriff's office previously arrested Kennedie Ford, 26, of Lake City, Iowa, for her involvement in at least three of the burglaries after finding items reported stolen at her home. She has pleaded not guilty in Sac County District Court to three counts of third-degree burglary and single counts of first-degree theft, second-degree theft, ongoing criminal conduct and first-degree criminal mischief.

