2 men arrested after breaking into mid-city residence

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- Two Sioux City men were arrested following a burglary at a mid-city residence Thursday afternoon.

At around 3:32 p.m., Sioux City Police were dispatched to a home on the 1600 block of Ingelside Ave., where two males reportedly kicked in the back door. Both men gained entry, threatening to injure an adult male and female.

Both suspects fled the scene on foot before being apprehended by police three blocks away.

Trey RedOwl, 28, was charged with second degree burglary, carrying a weapon, simple eluding and possession of drug paraphernalia. Michael Thomas Jr., 28, was charged with second degree burglary and simple eluding.

The victims were not injured during the encounter. No further information is being released at this time.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.