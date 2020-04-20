2 northeast Nebraska boys found in Kansas after Amber Alert

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SIOUX CITY -- Two boys from Northeast Nebraska were found by authorities in an adjacent state, after an Amber Alert has been issued Monday morning.

Four hours after the alert was broadcast, Nebraska law enforcement authorities said the boys had been safely located in Kansas. Just after 8 a..m., they began searching for Marco De La Garza, 7, and Isaac De La Garza, 4, with both described has having brown hair and wearing T-shirts and shorts.

Police issued the alert by stating they believed the boys were abducted by Tanner Joel Leicheiter, and the Tekamah Police Department said the boys are believed to be in danger.

Leicheiter, 30, had been said to be traveling in a white 2009 Ford Expedition. No charges had been announced by Monday early afternoon.

