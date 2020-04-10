2 sentenced to federal prison for sex-related crimes

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SIOUX CITY -- Two Northwest Iowa men have been sentenced to federal prison in separate sex-related cases.

Ulises Alvarado, 53, of Sioux City, was sentenced Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to 15 months in prison for failure to register as a sex offender.

From Nov. 19, 2018, through March 6, 2019, he lived in Storm Lake, Iowa, and later in Sioux City and failed to register or update his sex offender registration. He was convicted in 1998 in Delaware for unlawful sexual contact. Authorities that the Iowa Sex Offender Registry contained no record of Alvarado registering as a sex offender in Iowa prior to March 6, 2019.

A Schaller, Iowa, man previously convicted of receipt of child pornography was sentenced Thursday to 15 months in prison after his federal supervised release was revoked because he had contact with a minor, a violation of terms of his release.

Daniel Lindgren, 33, who was convicted in 2012, admitted having conduct with a child under the age of 18 and failing to tell his federal probation officer the truth. From September through March, Lindgren called and sent text messages almost daily to the minor, who was 15 years old when the communications began. Lindgren also met with the minor at a Denison restaurant during the same period.

