2 sentenced to federal prison in separate gun crimes

SIOUX CITY -- Two men have been sentenced to short federal prison sentences on gun charges in unrelated cases.

Joseph Haack, 23, of South Sioux City, was sentenced Thursday in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to 33 months in prison on one count of possession of a firearm by a drug user.

Haack, who, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office, was a methamphetamine and marijuana user, was found in possession of a stolen rifle and a stolen handgun on Nov. 2, 2020.

Dexter Howard, 33, of Sioux City, was sentenced Friday to 33 months in prison on one count of possession of a firearm by a felon and a drug user.

He was found in possession of a firearm in which the serial number had been removed. A video showed him brandishing the gun inside his car while driving near a crime scene where police officers were investigating.

