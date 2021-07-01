2 Sioux City lawyers nominated for district judge position

SIOUX CITY -- Two Sioux City lawyers have been nominated to fill an upcoming district court judicial vacancy in Iowa's 3rd Judicial District.
The Judicial Nominating Committee on Thursday forwarded the names of Andrea Buckley and James Daane to Gov. Kim Reynolds, who has 30 days to appoint one of the nominees to replace District Judge Duane Hoffmeyer, who is retiring Aug. 5.
Five people applied for the position, which presides in Woodbury, Crawford, Ida, Monona, Plymouth and Sioux counties.
Nick Hytrek
Court Reporter
Hytrek has been at the Journal since 1998, covering courts for much of that time. He is a Nebraska native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate.
