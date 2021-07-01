 Skip to main content
2 Sioux City lawyers nominated for district judge position
SIOUX CITY -- Two Sioux City lawyers have been nominated to fill an upcoming district court judicial vacancy in Iowa's 3rd Judicial District.

The Judicial Nominating Committee on Thursday forwarded the names of Andrea Buckley and James Daane to Gov. Kim Reynolds, who has 30 days to appoint one of the nominees to replace District Judge Duane Hoffmeyer, who is retiring Aug. 5.

Five people applied for the position, which presides in Woodbury, Crawford, Ida, Monona, Plymouth and Sioux counties.

Chief Judge, Duane E. Hoffmeyer: District 3B

Hoffmeyer
