2 Sioux City men arrested with ecstasy, guns

SIOUX CITY -- Two men with a backpack containing drugs and handguns were arrested Saturday in Sioux City.
Sioux City police stopped a vehicle driven by Jonathon Sotres-De La O at 8:29 p.m. because of dark front window tint.
According to court documents, officers performing a probable cause search of the vehicle found a backpack inside the vehicle containing 28 ecstasy tablets, 8.5 grams of cocaine, 60 grams of marijuana, a digital scale and two 9mm handguns, one of which was reported as stolen.
Officers arrested Sotres-De La O, 19, and his passenger, Criston Nunez-Morris, 20, both of Sioux City, and charged them with three counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, three counts of failure to affix a drug tax stamp and single counts of trafficking in stolen weapons and carrying a dangerous weapon.
Both are being held in the Woodbury County Jail on $60,000 bonds.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Nick Hytrek
Court Reporter
Hytrek has been at the Journal since 1998, covering courts for much of that time. He is a Nebraska native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.