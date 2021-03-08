 Skip to main content
2 Sioux City men arrested with ecstasy, guns
2 Sioux City men arrested with ecstasy, guns

SIOUX CITY -- Two men with a backpack containing drugs and handguns were arrested Saturday in Sioux City.

Jonathon Sotres-De La O mugshot

Sotres-De La O

Sioux City police stopped a vehicle driven by Jonathon Sotres-De La O at 8:29 p.m. because of dark front window tint.

According to court documents, officers performing a probable cause search of the vehicle found a backpack inside the vehicle containing 28 ecstasy tablets, 8.5 grams of cocaine, 60 grams of marijuana, a digital scale and two 9mm handguns, one of which was reported as stolen.

Criston Nunez-Morris mugshot

Nunez-Morris

Officers arrested Sotres-De La O, 19, and his passenger, Criston Nunez-Morris, 20, both of Sioux City, and charged them with three counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, three counts of failure to affix a drug tax stamp and single counts of trafficking in stolen weapons and carrying a dangerous weapon.

Both are being held in the Woodbury County Jail on $60,000 bonds.

