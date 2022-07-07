2 Sioux City men charged with robbing women at gunpoint

SIOUX CITY -- Two men have been arrested and charged with robbing two women at gunpoint in a Sioux City apartment late Wednesday.

Jocquan McCloud, 26, and Kemo Levi, 26, both of Sioux City, were arrested on charges of first-degree robbery and second-degree theft. Levi also faces charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and interference with official acts. Bond was set at $30,000 for McCloud and $35,000 for Levi.

According to complaints filed in Woodbury County District Court, the two female victims told police that at 10:39 p.m., McCloud forced them into the bedroom of an apartment in the 3100 block of Transit Avenue and shut the door. McCloud returned with Levi, who threatened the women with a handgun. The men are accused of stealing a cell phone, a box containing a BB gun and a purse with $362. They also tried to take an Xbox video game system before leaving, but it was recovered, court documents said.

Police located McCloud and Levi later and found the property belonging to the women in a vehicle that Levi had been driving. Police also found a 9mm handgun that had been reported stolen out of Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Levi's ex-girlfriend told officers she had seen Levi with it. Levi, who gave officers a fake name and ID, is prohibited from possessing firearms because of a previous felony conviction, court documents said.