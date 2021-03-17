 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Sioux Cityans to face trial for California homicide
View Comments

2 Sioux Cityans to face trial for California homicide

{{featured_button_text}}

It’s easy to prevent being a victim of car-related thefts. Here are some steps to help prevent your contents from being stolen from your vehicle.

FRESNO, Calif. -- Two Sioux Cityans have been ordered to stand trial for a homicide in California.

Isaac Helms

Helms

At the conclusion of a six-day preliminary hearing Wednesday, a judge ruled there is adequate evidence to show that Issac Helms and Precious Green committed felonies and should stand trial for a Sept. 26, 2019, robbery setup that ended in the fatal shooting of a Fresno man.

The two were scheduled for arraignment on April 8 in Fresno County Superior Court.

Helms, 19, is charged with murder, second-degree robbery and receiving stolen property. Green, 20, is charged with murder and second-degree robbery. Helms is being held on a $1.5 million bond; Green's bond is $1 million.

Precious Green

Green

A third Sioux Cityan, Hannah Haywood, 20, pleaded guilty in November to second-degree robbery in exchange for the dismissal of a murder charge. She also testified during the preliminary hearing.

A fourth person, Alexa Ramos, 21, of Firebaugh, California, also has pleaded guilty to second-degree robbery and will have a murder charge dismissed.

Authorities believe Helms, Green, Haywood and Ramos set up a meeting with Tyrel Truss, 20, in order to rob him.

According to the Fresno County Sheriff's office, while the five were riding in a car, an altercation took place, and Helms shot Truss. Helms, Green, Haywood and Ramos got out of the car and attempted to flee but were detained by officers dispatched to the scene.

Detectives found a gun believed to have been used in the shooting, and Helms, Green, Haywood and Ramos were found in possession of Truss' items.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Fed expects key rate at near zero through 2023

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

How to prevent theft from your vehicle

How to prevent theft from your vehicle

  • Updated

It’s easy to prevent being a victim of car-related thefts. Here are some steps to help prevent your contents from being stolen from your vehicle.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News