2 Sioux Cityans to face trial for California homicide

FRESNO, Calif. -- Two Sioux Cityans have been ordered to stand trial for a homicide in California.
At the conclusion of a six-day preliminary hearing Wednesday, a judge ruled there is adequate evidence to show that Issac Helms and Precious Green committed felonies and should stand trial for a Sept. 26, 2019, robbery setup that ended in the fatal shooting of a Fresno man.
The two were scheduled for arraignment on April 8 in Fresno County Superior Court.
Helms, 19, is charged with murder, second-degree robbery and receiving stolen property. Green, 20, is charged with murder and second-degree robbery. Helms is being held on a $1.5 million bond; Green's bond is $1 million.
A third Sioux Cityan, Hannah Haywood, 20, pleaded guilty in November to second-degree robbery in exchange for the dismissal of a murder charge. She also testified during the preliminary hearing.
A fourth person, Alexa Ramos, 21, of Firebaugh, California, also has pleaded guilty to second-degree robbery and will have a murder charge dismissed.
Authorities believe Helms, Green, Haywood and Ramos set up a meeting with Tyrel Truss, 20, in order to rob him.
According to the Fresno County Sheriff's office, while the five were riding in a car, an altercation took place, and Helms shot Truss. Helms, Green, Haywood and Ramos got out of the car and attempted to flee but were detained by officers dispatched to the scene.
Detectives found a gun believed to have been used in the shooting, and Helms, Green, Haywood and Ramos were found in possession of Truss' items.