2 Sioux Cityans to face trial for California homicide

FRESNO, Calif. -- Two Sioux Cityans have been ordered to stand trial for a homicide in California.

At the conclusion of a six-day preliminary hearing Wednesday, a judge ruled there is adequate evidence to show that Issac Helms and Precious Green committed felonies and should stand trial for a Sept. 26, 2019, robbery setup that ended in the fatal shooting of a Fresno man.

The two were scheduled for arraignment on April 8 in Fresno County Superior Court.

Helms, 19, is charged with murder, second-degree robbery and receiving stolen property. Green, 20, is charged with murder and second-degree robbery. Helms is being held on a $1.5 million bond; Green's bond is $1 million.

A third Sioux Cityan, Hannah Haywood, 20, pleaded guilty in November to second-degree robbery in exchange for the dismissal of a murder charge. She also testified during the preliminary hearing.