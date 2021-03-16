2 Siouxland fugitives arrested

SIOUX CITY -- Two Siouxland fugitives are back in custody.

Todd Sassman of the U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force said in an email Monday that Jarrami Berndt, 50, was arrested March 10 in Superior, Wisconsin, and Mitchell Marsh, 30, was arrested Saturday in Sioux City after being involved in a vehicular pursuit with the Iowa State Patrol.

At 8:44 p.m. Saturday, an Iowa State Patrol trooper attempted to stop a Honda Civic bearing license plates that did not match the car. When the trooper attempted to stop the driver on West First Street, the driver sped away and led authorities on a chase throughout the city's west side, running several stop signs and stop lights and reaching speeds of 90 mph. The trooper was able to stop the car at Military Road and Prescott Street, and the driver exited and fled on foot.

Marsh was apprehended in a nearby backyard. A small bag of methamphetamine and a pipe were found inside the car. Marsh was jailed on charges of operating while intoxicated, possession of a controlled substance and numerous traffic violations.

Marsh had been wanted in Woodbury County for violating his parole. He was on parole for possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine.