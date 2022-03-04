2 Siouxlanders sentenced to federal prison on gun, drug charges

OMAHA -- Men from Sioux City and South Sioux City involved in drug trafficking were sentenced Friday to lengthy federal prison sentences.

Pablo Leyva, 28, of South Sioux City, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Omaha to 20 years in prison on charges of conspiring to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl and carrying a firearm during a drug trafficking crime.

Chrystian Townsley, 34, of Sioux City, was sentenced to 15 years in prison on the same charges.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Leyva, Townsley and an unnamed woman had passed through Nebraska in a truck and were stopped on March 8, 2020, in Arizona while on their way to Mexico in possession of a rifle to facilitate drug trafficking. Officers in Arizona took possession of the rifle, but allowed them to continue to Mexico.

Once in Mexico, the three left the truck there and re-entered the United States on foot and were picked up in Arizona by a woman from Nebraska. On their way back to Nebraska, they were stopped on March 14, 2020, in Liberal, Kansas. Officers found five packages containing 4 pounds of meth and 65 fentanyl pills in the vehicle.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.