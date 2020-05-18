2 Storm Lake teens accused of robbery

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

STORM LAKE, Iowa -- Two Storm Lake teenagers are in custody on accusations that they displayed a paintball gun and demanded money from a victim.

John Yalle and Malga Yanga, both 18, were arrested Saturday on a charge of second-degree robbery. Yalle also is charged with first-degree harassment.

According to the Storm Lake Police Department, officers were called to the 1300 block of Seneca Street at 8:50 p.m. Saturday for a reported robbery. The victim told police that two males had approached with a rifle and demanded cash. Before fleeing the scene in a vehicle, the two threatened to kill the victim if they attempted to follow them, police said.

The victim called police and followed the suspects' vehicle until it was stopped by officers in the 800 block of Lake Avenue. Yalle and Yanga were taken into custody without incident, and officers seized a rifle-style paintball gun from the vehicle.

