20-year-old inmate dies at Tecumseh state prison

A 20-year-old inmate died Thursday at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institute.

Isaac Serrano-Dominguez was serving a 4-5-year sentence for accessory to first-degree assault and robbery from Douglas County. The cause of his death is unknown, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said in a news release.

Serrano-Dominguez's sentence started March 2, 2021.

A grand jury will conduct an investigation into his death, which is the case whenever an inmate dies in custody.

