20-year-old inmate dies at Tecumseh state prison

Callaway, population 531 as of the 2013 census, is 65 miles northwest of Kearney on Nebraska 40. The town is known for a Kite Flight event each Labor Day weekend and for an annual Pioneer Picnic.

Callaway’s motto is the "Heart of the Seven Valleys." "Seven Valleys" refers to the Seven Valleys that surround Callaway: James, Turner, Brown, Rye, Sand, (South) Loup and Wood Valley.

The town was settled after the Civil War and named after S.R. Callaway, second vice president and general manager of the Union Pacific Railroad when the Wood River grade was made from Kearney to the Callaway town site.