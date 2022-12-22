20-year-old Sioux City man gets 10 years for soliciting girl who sold pot for him

SIOUX CITY — A Sioux City man was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years in prison for using an 11-year-old girl to help him sell marijuana and soliciting her to engage in sexual activity.

Darrell Hall, 20, pleaded guilty in October in Woodbury County District Court to felony charges of utilizing a person under age 18 to traffic a controlled substance and lascivious acts with a child and misdemeanor charges of dissemination and exhibition of obscene materials to minors and sexual exploitation of a minor.

Hall will be required to register with the Iowa Sex Offender Registry.

Thirteen other charges, including drug possession, sexual abuse and indecent contact with a child, were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

Hall recruited the girl to help him complete a marijuana transaction on Feb. 16-18 while he was caring for her, the girl's 10-year-old friend and a 1-year-old child for their parents at a trailer at 3290 N. Martha St.

Police later conducted a search warrant at the trailer and seized large amounts of marijuana and cash.

Hall also solicited a sex act with the girl, offering to pay her. Hall told police he did not know she was under age 14, court documents said.