20-year-old Sioux City man pleads guilty to using 11-year-old to deliver marijuana

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has pleaded guilty of using an 11-year-old girl to help him sell marijuana and soliciting her to engage in sexual activity.

Darrell Hall, 20, entered his plea Wednesday in Woodbury County District Court to single felony counts of utilizing a person under age 18 to traffic a controlled substance and lascivious acts with a child and misdemeanor charges of dissemination and exhibition of obscene materials to minors and sexual exploitation of a minor.

Sentencing was scheduled for Nov. 18. Under terms of a plea agreement, no sentence is agreed upon, but the prosecution will request a 10-year prison sentence. Hall's attorney will be free to request a suspended sentence and probation, but may not request a deferred judgment.

Thirteen other charges, including drug possession, sexual abuse and indecent contact with a child, will be dismissed.

Hall admitted recruiting the girl to help him complete a marijuana transaction on Feb. 16-18 while he was caring for her, the girl's 10-year-old friend and a 1-year-old child for their parents at a trailer at 3290 N. Martha St.

Police later conducted a search warrant at the trailer and seized large amounts of marijuana and cash.

Hall also solicited a sex act with the girl, offering to pay her. Hall told police he did not know she was under age 14, court documents said.