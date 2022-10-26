21-year-old Emerson man accused of hiding camera in grocery store restroom

EMERSON, Neb. — An Emerson man has been arrested on felony charges after a hidden camera was found in a public restroom at the Northeast Nebraska grocery store where he worked.

Miguel Vazquez, 21, is charged with three counts of unlawful intrusion, a class IV felony.

According to an arrest affidavit filed in Dakota County Court, Emerson police were dispatched to Post 60 Market, 109 N. Main Street, at 6:58 p.m. Friday.

A female employee had gone into the store's public restroom and found what appeared to be a camera plugged into an electrical outlet above the sink. She unplugged the device and called the manager to the store.

She and Vazquez told police they didn't know anything about the device, but thought it had been in the bathroom since the previous Sunday, the affidavit stated. Police collected the device as evidence. It was confirmed to be a hidden video recording device.

At 7:47 a.m. Saturday, the store's manager called police. He told them that Vazquez admitted to being the one who had placed the hidden camera in the bathroom. Vazquez was then arrested at his home and taken to the Dakota County Jail.