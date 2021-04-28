22-year-old man charged with having sex with 14-year-old girl

SIOUX CITY -- A 22-year-old Sioux City man has been charged with having sex with a 14-year-old girl he met on social media.

Jesse Castro-Navarrette was arrested Tuesday on one count of third-degree sexual abuse.

According to a complaint filed in Woodbury County District Court, Castro-Navarrette picked up the girl, whom he had met a few days earlier on social media, on Dec. 14 and took her to his home, where they had sex.

Castro-Navarrette also was arrested on two other outstanding warrants.

A warrant for his arrest was issued in August, when he failed to show up for a hearing in a case in which he is charged with possession of a controlled substance.

He also was wanted for fifth-degree criminal mischief, a charge stemming from a tire-slashing in April 2020.

