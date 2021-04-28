22-year-old man charged with having sex with 14-year-old girl

SIOUX CITY -- A 22-year-old Sioux City man has been charged with having sex with a 14-year-old girl he met on social media.
Jesse Castro-Navarrette was arrested Tuesday on one count of third-degree sexual abuse.
According to a complaint filed in Woodbury County District Court, Castro-Navarrette picked up the girl, whom he had met a few days earlier on social media, on Dec. 14 and took her to his home, where they had sex.
Castro-Navarrette also was arrested on two other outstanding warrants.
A warrant for his arrest was issued in August, when he failed to show up for a hearing in a case in which he is charged with possession of a controlled substance.
He also was wanted for fifth-degree criminal mischief, a charge stemming from a tire-slashing in April 2020.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Nick Hytrek
Court Reporter
Hytrek has been at the Journal since 1998, covering courts for much of that time. He is a Nebraska native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.