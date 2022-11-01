24-year-old man stabbed numerous times in George, Iowa

GEORGE, Iowa — A 24-year-old victim was airlifted to a Sioux Falls hospital Sunday, after being stabbed numerous times in George.
According to a statement from the Lyon County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the 300 block of East Indiana Avenue at 8 a.m. for a party who had been stabbed. Upon arrival, they found the victim, who was taken by ambulance to Avera Merrill Pioneer Hospital in Rock Rapids and, then, flown to Sioux Falls.
The incident remains under investigation. The sheriff's office said there is no threat to public safety.
The Lyon County Sheriff's Office was assisted by George EMS, George Fire Department, Iowa Department of Natural Resources, Iowa Department of Transportation Enforcement Division and the Sioux County Sheriff's Office.