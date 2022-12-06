24-year-old Sioux City man gets 10-year prison sentence for stabbing during attempted robbery

Hamilton Veliz-Cantor, 24, pleaded guilty in Woodbury County District Court to second-degree robbery, which was reduced from first-degree robbery as part of a plea agreement. Charges of going armed with intent and willful injury were dismissed.

Veliz-Cantor stabbed the other man in the head with a switchblade knife on Sept. 25 in the 700 block of Court Street. Veliz-Cantor followed the victim from a home in the 1100 block of Seventh Street and demanded money from him. After the victim said he didn't have any money, Veliz-Cantor cut him with the knife, opening a 14-inch cut from the top of his head down the side. The wound was non-life-threatening.