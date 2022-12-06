 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

24-year-old Sioux City man gets 10-year prison sentence for stabbing during attempted robbery

  • 0
Court stock

SIOUX CITY — A Sioux City man was sentenced Monday to 10 years in prison for stabbing another man during an attempted robbery.

Hamilton Veliz-Cantor, 24, pleaded guilty in Woodbury County District Court to second-degree robbery, which was reduced from first-degree robbery as part of a plea agreement. Charges of going armed with intent and willful injury were dismissed.

He must serve at least five years of his sentence before he's eligible for parole.

Veliz-Cantor stabbed the other man in the head with a switchblade knife on Sept. 25 in the 700 block of Court Street. Veliz-Cantor followed the victim from a home in the 1100 block of Seventh Street and demanded money from him. After the victim said he didn't have any money, Veliz-Cantor cut him with the knife, opening a 14-inch cut from the top of his head down the side. The wound was non-life-threatening.

People are also reading…

According to the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) here is a list of 10 important reminders consumers should do to protect their information.
+1 
Hamilton Veliz-Cantor

Cantor

 Provided by Woodbury County Sheriff's Office
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Yellowstone’s super volcano has more magma bubbling under the surface than previously thought

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News