 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

24-year-old Sioux City man pleads not guilty of stabbing

  • 0
A judge's gavel rests on a book of law.

A judge's gavel rests on a book of law. (Dreamstime/TNS)

 Dreamstime/Dreamstime/TNS

SIOUX CITY — A Sioux City man has pleaded not guilty of stabbing another man near downtown Sioux City.

Hamilton Veliz-Cantor, 24, entered his plea Friday in Woodbury County District Court to going armed with intent, first-degree robbery and willful injury.

Veliz-Cantor is accused of stabbing the other man in the head on Sept. 25 in the 700 block of Court Street.

According to court documents, the victim went to a home in the 1100 block of Seventh Street to speak with a woman there. When the man knocked at the door, Veliz-Cantor, who lived at the residence, grabbed a kitchen knife from the table and approached the victim, who was walking away, and followed him, demanding money from him. After the victim said he didn't have any money, Veliz-Cantor cut him with the knife, opening a 14-inch cut from the top of his head down the side. The wound was non-life-threatening.

People are also reading…

Police said they are working with the Department of Homeland Security because Veliz-Cantor was deported at least once and illegally returned to the country.

$1 for 13 weeks
+1 
Hamilton Veliz-Cantor

Veliz-Cantor

 Provided by Woodbury County Sheriff's Office
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

More missiles strike Ukraine before G7 meeting, alarms keep up fear

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News