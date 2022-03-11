25 year sentence for Winnebago man charged in wife's death

OMAHA -- Kozee Decorah's family wanted to see Jonathan Rooney receive the maximum prison sentence for the young woman's death.

The sentence handed down Friday may have fallen short of that, but Decorah's family found some peace knowing that Rooney would serve 25 years in prison and would be held accountable for the May 16, 2020 slaying and burning of Decorah's body near a remote cabin on the Winnebago Indian Reservation.

"We're OK with that," said Leila BigJohn, a family friend who accompanied several of Decorah's family members from their home in Wisconsin. "I think they understand that nothing will bring her back, that nothing will make it OK.

"I think they got some closure today."

A federal jury in December found Rooney, 27, of Winnebago, Nebraska, guilty of voluntary manslaughter and obstruction of justice by destruction of evidence. He had been charged with second-degree murder, but at the conclusion of the eight-day trial in federal court in Omaha, jurors convicted him of the lesser charge, sparing him the possibility of life in prison.

Federal sentencing guidelines, which take several factors into account, suggested a prison sentence of 11-14 years, but the U.S. Probation Office recommended that Rooney be sentenced to the maximum of 35 years, a sentence that family members asked U.S. District Judge Robert Rossiter Jr. to apply.

In a letter read to the court, Angelina Sanchez, Decorah's niece, said her large family remains devastated by the death of the 22-year-old Decorah, who had three children with Rooney.

"To this day, we still struggle. We struggle with our emotions dealing with the fact she is gone," Sanchez said in the statement, read in court by BigJohn. "He took a beautiful soul from us. He should never have such beauty and love again."

Conservation officers found Rooney sleeping naked with the couple's 4-month-old son four hours after Decorah had called Winnebago Police to tell them they needed help after their vehicle got stuck on a muddy road. Just before midnight, officers noticed a fire, leading them to the cabin, where an outhouse was on fire.

When awakened, Rooney told officers he didn't know where Decorah was. During an interview, Rooney said he and Decorah found the cabin and started a fire in the grill to dry his clothes. An argument began after Decorah asked him if he had been drinking or using drugs. He said Decorah hit him with something, and he pushed her out of the cabin, shut the door and went to sleep. The next thing he was aware of, he said, the officers were waking him up. Officers observed a blood smear on Rooney's arm, scratches on his shoulder and an injury on his cheek.

When officers extinguished the fire, they found human remains burned so completely, only a skull, a few broken bones and some internal organs remained. Dental records determined the remains were Decorah's, but an autopsy could not determine if she suffered trauma before her body was burned.

"To say that he tried to get away with this is an understatement," Assistant U.S. Attorney Lecia Wright said in asking for the maximum sentence. "This was essentially extreme, it was unusually heinous. It was cruel, it was degrading."

Rooney declined to speak when offered the chance before he was sentenced. His attorney, assistant federal public defender Kelly Steenbock, said a maximum sentence would be excessive, essentially punishing Rooney for second-degree murder, a crime for which jurors could not find him guilty.

"We ask the court not to hold Mr. Rooney to the standard he was acquitted of," Steenbock said. "The fact he covered up the crime does not make it worth twice the sentence called for under the law."

Calling Decorah's manner of death unforgivable, Rossiter said the sentencing range called for under the guidelines was not a sufficient punishment.

"I am most astounded and disturbed by the manner of the disposal of the mother of your children," Rossiter said.

But, the maximum sentence was not appropriate either, Rossiter said before announcing a sentence that fell between the one suggested in the guidelines and the maximum.

Rooney showed no emotion upon hearing his sentence, though members of his family sobbed softly upon hearing it. As he was led out of the courtroom, he glanced back at them, smiled and nodded in their direction. He can appeal his sentence.

Outside the courtroom, BigJohn said Decorah's family members were not concerned Rooney did not offer a statement during the hearing. They choose to focus on Decorah's children, who are in the custody of Rooney's mother, and remember a young woman whose life was cut short.

