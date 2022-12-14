27-year-old gets life in prison for Lake Park, Iowa murder

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa — A Sioux City woman who strangled a woman to death inside her Lake Park, Iowa, home was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison without parole.

District Judge Shayne Mayer handed down the mandatory sentence to Allison Decker, whom Mayer found guilty in June of first-degree murder, third-degree theft and conspiracy to commit third-degree theft for the Dec. 21, 2020, death of 25-year-old Angel Bastman.

Decker, 27, had waived her right to a jury trial, and Mayer heard the case during a five-day trial in May in Dickinson County District Court.

Evidence and testimony at trial revealed that Justice Berntson had been using the belt to administer heroin before he and Bastman began arguing. The argument then turned into a physical altercation between Decker and Bastman. Berntson testified he handed the belt to Decker and left the room as Decker was strangling Bastman with it. Statements and social media messages Decker sent to friends also linked her to the murder.

Becker and Berntson then stole electronics and other household and personal items from the house.

Four days after Bastman’s body was found, police spotted Berntson driving Bastman’s missing rental car in Sioux City. A vehicle pursuit ensued, and Berntson, who gave an Elk Point, South Dakota, address at the time, was arrested after crashing the car.

Berntson and Decker both later were found in possession of property belonging to Bastman and her family.

Berntson, 25, also was charged with first-degree murder, but pleaded guilty to attempted murder in exchange for agreeing to testify against Decker. He was sentenced in June to 25 years in prison and must serve 17.5 years before he’s eligible for parole.

Decker’s sentencing had been delayed while her attorney filed motions for a new trial, saying there was insufficient evidence to support the verdict and that new evidence had been discovered.

After hearings in August and October, Mayer overruled the motions, saying the defense had failed to put forth any admissible evidence that had not previously been considered and there was still substantial evidence against Decker. Mayer on Tuesday denied a third request for a new trial.