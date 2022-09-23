29-year-old Sioux City sex offender pleads guilty of sexual exploitation

SIOUX CITY — A previously convicted sex offender faces a 25-year federal prison sentence after pleading guilty to taking pictures of himself having sexual contact with an underage girl.

Kenneth Miller, 29, of Sioux City, pleaded guilty Thursday in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to one count of sexual exploitation of a child. According to court documents, he has entered a plea agreement in which he will receive a 300-month prison sentence. There is no parole in the federal system. A sentencing date has yet to be set.

Miller pleaded guilty of persuading or enticing the girl to engage in sexually explicit conduct with the intention of taking pictures of it from approximately September 2020 to March 24, 2021, when, according to court documents, his girlfriend found photos of him engaged in sex acts with the girl on his Gmail account. He was arrested in May 2021 and charged in Woodbury County District Court with three counts each of second-degree sexual abuse and sexual exploitation of a minor. Those charges were dismissed earlier this year after Miller was indicted in federal court.

Miller, who was convicted in Nebraska in 2016 for possession of child pornography, initially faced three additional counts of possession of child pornography and commission of a felony involving a minor while being required to register as a sex offender. Those charges will be dismissed as part of his plea agreement.