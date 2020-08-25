2nd charge filed in Winnebago woman's death

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

OMAHA -- A Winnebago, Nebraska, man charged with manslaughter for the death of a woman on the Winnebago Indian Reservation now is also accused of trying to conceal evidence.

A superseding indictment filed Thursday in U.S. District Court in Omaha charges Jonathan Rooney with an additional charge of tampering with documents or proceedings.

Rooney, 25, previously pleaded not guilty to manslaughter in Indian country, a charge also included in the superseding indictment. An arraignment date on the new indictment has not been scheduled.

Rooney is accused of killing 22-year-old Kozee Decorah, of Winnebago, and burning her body on May 16 at a remote cabin near Winnebago. The two were engaged, according to Decorah's Facebook page, and had three children.

According to the new charge, Rooney destroyed, mutilated or concealed a cell phone, his clothing and Decorah's body with the intent to hinder the investigation.