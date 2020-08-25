2nd charge filed in Winnebago woman's death

OMAHA -- A Winnebago, Nebraska, man charged with manslaughter for the death of a woman on the Winnebago Indian Reservation now is also accused of trying to conceal evidence.
A superseding indictment filed Thursday in U.S. District Court in Omaha charges Jonathan Rooney with an additional charge of tampering with documents or proceedings.
Rooney, 25, previously pleaded not guilty to manslaughter in Indian country, a charge also included in the superseding indictment. An arraignment date on the new indictment has not been scheduled.
Rooney is accused of killing 22-year-old Kozee Decorah, of Winnebago, and burning her body on May 16 at a remote cabin near Winnebago. The two were engaged, according to Decorah's Facebook page, and had three children.
According to the new charge, Rooney destroyed, mutilated or concealed a cell phone, his clothing and Decorah's body with the intent to hinder the investigation.
Officers responding to a call from Decorah telling them she, Rooney and their infant son had gotten stuck on a muddy road found the woman's remains in a fire near the cabin. Rooney was found sleeping naked in the cabin with his 4-month-old son. Rooney told them he did not know where Decorah was, court documents said.
Rooney told authorities the two had gotten into an argument, Decorah hit him with something and he pushed her out of the cabin, shut the door and laid down on the mattress. The next thing he was aware of, he said, the officers were waking him up.
An autopsy could not determine if there was trauma to Decorah's body before it was burned. Her remains were identified using dental records.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.