2nd person charged with murder in Lake Park homicide

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa -- A second person has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with the December death of a Lake Park, Iowa, woman.

Justice Berntson, 23, was arrested Thursday at the Fort Dodge Correctional Facility on a charge of first-degree murder. His bond has been set at $1 million, though according to the Dickinson County Sheriff's online jail roster, he has not yet been transported from prison.

Earlier this week, Allison Decker, 26, was charged in Dickinson County District Court with first-degree murder in connection with the death of 25-year-old Angel Bastman, whose body was found Dec. 22 at her home at 104 Maple Ave.

According to court documents, Bastman was killed at approximately 5 p.m. Dec. 21. Her body was discovered the following day.

Bastman's death was determined to be a homicide, and court documents do not indicate how she died. Authorities have declined to comment on the cause of death.

Investigators determined that Bastman's rental car was missing from her home, and four days later police spotted Berntson driving it in Sioux City. A police pursuit ensued, and Berntson was arrested after crashing the car. At the time of his arrest, he had an Elk Point, South Dakota, address.