2nd person charged with murder in Sioux City shooting

SIOUX CITY -- A second person now faces a first-degree murder charge in connection with the May 1 shooting death of man outside a Sioux City bar.
Assistant Woodbury County Attorney Jill Esteves on Thursday charged Lawrence Canady with first-degree murder, willful injury and serious assault for his alleged role in the death of Martez Harrison.
Canady's bond was set at $1 million, and his arraignment was scheduled for July 19 in Woodbury County District Court.
Canady, 20, of Sioux City, had been in custody, charged with willful injury and assault, since his May 1 arrest. His willful injury charge has been upgraded from a Class D felony to a Class C felony. Serious assault is a serious misdemeanor. If found guilty of first-degree murder, Canady would face a sentence of life in prison without parole.
The murder charge was added after additional investigation into the shooting, in which 17-year-old Dwight Evans is charged with firing two shots that struck Harrison, who was fighting with Canady. The charging document filed in court alleges that Canady killed Harrison and/or aided and abetted another person in committing a murder.
A new complaint filed Wednesday against Canady provided few new details in the case.
According to previous court filings, Canady and Evans had gone to Uncle Dave's Bar, 1427 W. Third St., and were denied entry. The new complaint said that Canady and Evans told the bartender they were armed and waiting for Harrison.
Harrison had called his girlfriend to pick him up outside the bar, and when she arrived at about 1 a.m., Canady punched her in the face, telling her it was revenge for Harrison assaulting a friend's girlfriend, court documents said. Canady told his friend in a recorded jail phone call that he would assault Harrison.
After punching Harrison's girlfriend, court documents say, Canady told Evans to get a gun. Harrison pulled Canady away from the woman, and the two began fighting. As the fight continued into the street, Canady continued to punch Harrison and got him on the ground. Court documents say that while Harrison was on the ground, Evans fired the first shot, striking him in the flank. Standing above Harrison, Evans fired a second, fatal shot into his chest. Canady continued to punch Harrison in the face and kick him in the head after the second shot.
Evans and Canady then fled on foot. Harrison, 22, of Sioux City, died later at a Sioux City hospital.
Police arrested Evans and Canady hours after the shooting.
Evans, of Sioux City, has pleaded not guilty of first-degree murder, going armed with intent, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and failure to affix a drug tax stamp. His trial is scheduled for Sept. 14. He remains in the Woodbury County Jail on a $1 million bond.
At the time of his arrest, Canady was on probation from a September 2019 shooting at Riverview Apartments. He pleaded guilty in March to one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and received a suspended five-year prison sentence and three years probation.