2nd person charged with murder in Sioux City shooting

Harrison had called his girlfriend to pick him up outside the bar, and when she arrived at about 1 a.m., Canady punched her in the face, telling her it was revenge for Harrison assaulting a friend's girlfriend, court documents said. Canady told his friend in a recorded jail phone call that he would assault Harrison.

After punching Harrison's girlfriend, court documents say, Canady told Evans to get a gun. Harrison pulled Canady away from the woman, and the two began fighting. As the fight continued into the street, Canady continued to punch Harrison and got him on the ground. Court documents say that while Harrison was on the ground, Evans fired the first shot, striking him in the flank. Standing above Harrison, Evans fired a second, fatal shot into his chest. Canady continued to punch Harrison in the face and kick him in the head after the second shot.

Evans and Canady then fled on foot. Harrison, 22, of Sioux City, died later at a Sioux City hospital.

Police arrested Evans and Canady hours after the shooting.

Evans, of Sioux City, has pleaded not guilty of first-degree murder, going armed with intent, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and failure to affix a drug tax stamp. His trial is scheduled for Sept. 14. He remains in the Woodbury County Jail on a $1 million bond.

At the time of his arrest, Canady was on probation from a September 2019 shooting at Riverview Apartments. He pleaded guilty in March to one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and received a suspended five-year prison sentence and three years probation.

