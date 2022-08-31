2nd suspect charged in armed robbery at Select-Mart

SIOUX CITY -- Police have arrested a woman suspected of being the getaway driver in the gunpoint robbery of a woman outside a Sioux City convenience store.

Shalee Parker, 25, of Sioux City, was booked into the Woodbury County Jail early Wednesday on charges of first-degree robbery, prohibited transfer of ownership of a pistol or revolver and felon in possession of a firearm. Her bond was set at $25,000.

According to a complaint filed in Woodbury County District Court, Parker gave Asa Starr a small chrome micro pocket .25-caliber handgun for letting her live with him at his mother's house.

On June 27, after stopping at the Wal-Mart on Floyd Boulevard, Parker was driving and pulled into Select-Mart, 4103 Floyd Blvd., next to a woman who was filling her car with gas.

According to court documents, Starr exited the vehicle he was in, approached the woman and demanded her belongings while displaying a gun. The woman grappled with Starr before complying with his demands for not only her debit card, but a bag inside her vehicle.

Starr got back into the car, and Parker drove away from the scene on Floyd Boulevard.

The two later were spotted in Plymouth County, where, according to court documents, Starr fired the gun at another person after discarding some of the stolen items at the person's property. Starr was seen burying what was believed to be a pistol in a dirt pile at a third location, and police retrieved a .25-caliber handgun from the site.

Parker was prohibited from possessing firearms because of a prior felony drug conviction in Dakota County.

Starr, 18, was arrested in July and has pleaded not guilty of first-degree robbery, going armed with intent, assault while participating in a felony and felon in possession of a firearm. He is scheduled to stand trial in October.