2nd suspect in robbery-related stabbing arrested

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City police have arrested a second man sought in an alleged robbery that ended with a person being stabbed with a sword.

Police served an arrest warrant on Bumatet Duop, 23, of Omaha, on Friday. Duop was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on one count of first-degree robbery. Court documents filed Monday charge him with first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary, going armed with intent and intimidation with a dangerous weapon. His bond was set at $100,000.

He and Kuyien Kang are accused of entering a Sioux City apartment building on Jan. 17 and robbing a man at gunpoint before Kang was stabbed.

According to court documents, the apartment's occupant told police that he and a friend were in his apartment at 1716 Nebraska St. when a man he knew entered, followed by Kang and Duop. After Kang and Duop entered, the visitor left. Kang then pulled out a gun and said "this is a robbery" and hit one of the men in the head with the gun before Duop took $80 in cash from the man's pockets.

The other man in the apartment grabbed his sword and pointed it at Kang, who then fired at least one shot. The man stabbed Kang in the abdomen before Duop ripped it from the man's hands and fled with Kang, who collapsed outside his own apartment building in the 500 block of 17th Street. Footage from a surveillance camera showed Kang give the gun and an ammunition magazine to Duop, who left around the side of the building, court documents said.

Kang was found bleeding by a Sioux City police officer and transported to a hospital for treatment.

The man who stabbed Kang reported the robbery to police the following day.

Kang, 24, of Sioux City, was arrested on Jan. 24 and has been charged with first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary, going armed with intent, being a felon in possession of a firearm and intimidation with a dangerous weapon. He has yet to be arraigned.

