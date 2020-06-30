2nd suspect in Walgreens robberies arrested

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- A South Sioux City man suspected of robbing two Sioux City Walgreens stores was arrested Monday.

Sioux City police stopped a car in which Chastyn Tyndall, 29, was a passenger in the 2800 block of Gordon Drive at about 6:39 p.m. Tyndall exited the car and attempted to flee on foot but was quickly taken into custody.

Tyndall is being held in the Woodbury County Jail on an $82,500 bond. He faces two counts of first-degree robbery.

He and Tarisha Grant are suspected of robbing the Walgreens at 4650 Morningside Ave. on June 12 and the Walgreens at 1900 Hamilton Blvd. hours later on June 13.

They are accused of taking a phone charger, alcohol and a pair of socks from the Morningside store after Tyndall displayed a knife to a clerk.