SIOUX CITY -- A second woman has been arrested in connection with an explosion and shoplifting at Sioux City's Scheels store.

Claudette Loera, 34, of Omaha, was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on Tuesday on charges of first-degree arson, second-degree criminal mischief and fourth-degree theft. Her bond was set at $50,000.

An arrest warrant issued in January was served on Loera Tuesday after she was transported from Nebraska, where was in custody and faces drug possession charges in Sarpy County.

She and Jessica Katz are accused of taking shirts, shoes and a number of other items from shelves at Scheels, 4400 Sergeant Road, on Oct. 26.

According to court documents, after exiting and re-entering the store, Loera removed a lighter and a small device with a fuse from the pocket of her hooded sweatshirt. She lit the fuse and tossed the device onto a shelf. A short time later, the device exploded, damaging shelving and merchandise.

Both women fled the store without paying for the merchandise, which totaled $562. The explosion caused more than $3,412 in damages.

Dozens of employees and customers were in the store at the time of the explosion.

Katz, 41, of Omaha, was arrested in February and has pleaded not guilty of first-degree arson, second-degree criminal mischief and fourth-degree theft and is scheduled to stand trial later this month in Woodbury County District Court.