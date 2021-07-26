3 arrested in Storm Lake with 27 pounds pot, $67,000 cash

STORM LAKE, Iowa -- A traffic stop in Storm Lake resulted in the arrest of three people who where found in possession of 27 pounds of marijuana and $67,000 in cash.

A Storm Lake police officer initiated the traffic stop for a minor traffic violation at 8:30 a.m. Friday at Hudson and East First streets and approached the vehicle, which was driven by Nang Khang, 22, of Storm Lake. The officer detected an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle and impounded it. Police released Nang Khang and his passengers, Daniel Khang, 39, and Ka Ying Vang, 19, both of Storm Lake, and two children, pending the investigation.

After obtaining a search warrant, officers located the drugs and cash inside the vehicle and arrested the three suspects later Friday evening.

Each was arrested on single counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, failure to affix a drug tax stamp and keeping a premises or vehicle for controlled substance violation. Nang Khang and Vang also face two counts of child endangerment.

The two children were removed from their parents' custody and placed in the care of the Iowa Department of Human Services.

