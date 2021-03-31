3 charged in July death of Sheldon infant

SHELDON, Iowa -- The mother and father of a Sheldon infant have been arrested and charged in connection with the child's July death.

A third person is charged with helping the parents concoct a story about how the child was injured.

Lawrence Ruotolo, 20, and Brittanee Baker, 21, both of Sheldon, were arrested March 25 on a felony charge of child endangerment causing bodily injury. Stacie Hurlburt, 49, of Sheldon, faces a misdemeanor charge of accessory after the fact.

The 5-month-old daughter of Ruotolo and Baker died in a Sioux Falls hospital four days after being found unresponsive and with no pulse.

According to a complaint filed in O'Brien County District Court, Ruotolo was caring for the child on July 26 at the family's home in the 1500 block of Second Avenue. Sometime before 9 a.m., while Baker was sleeping, the child began crying and screaming and Ruotolo was unable to quiet her. The complaint said that Ruotolo lost his temper and assaulted the girl by pushing her face into the floor and "other abusive physical mechanisms."