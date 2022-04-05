3 charged with moving at least 21 pounds of meth in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY -- Local drug task force agents have busted a man suspected of receiving at least 21 pounds of methamphetamine and selling it to others for distribution throughout the Sioux City area.

After a staged drug buy on Saturday, agents arrested Jose Duenas-Topete and charged him in federal court with one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. Also arrested and facing the same charge were Leocadio Contreras-Sebastian, who is accused of bringing Duenas-Topete 7 pounds of meth, and Jose Montes-Topete, who was driving Duenas-Topete.

Duenas-Topete came to the Tri-State Drug Task Force's attention last month, when a confidential source seeking a deal on a pending federal drug charge, identified Duenas-Topete as a source of large quantities of meth in Northwest Iowa.

According to a complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Sioux City, agents arranged, through the source, to receive a shipment of meth on Saturday at a Sioux City business. Agents gave the source $5,000 in marked bills and electronic recording and transmitting devices and set up surveillance at the business.

Duenas-Topete arrived in one vehicle and the source in another. The vehicle in which Duenas-Topete was riding stopped, and he got out to talk with Contreras-Sebastian, who was in a parked vehicle with Arkansas license plates. Agents observed Contreras-Sebastian give Duenas-Topete a white plastic bag, which he put in his vehicle. All vehicles then left, Duenas-Topete heading west on Gordon Drive and Contreras-Sebastian heading east.

After the source contacted agents to tell them he had received his meth from Duenas-Topete, Iowa State Patrol troopers stopped both vehicles.

In the Duenas-Topete vehicle, which was driven by Montes-Topete, agents found a package containing 1 pound of meth in the map pocket of the front passenger door. The $5,000 agents had provided to the source was found in the glovebox of Contreras-Sebastian's vehicle. The source had given Duenas-Topete the money to buy the meth from Contreras-Sebastian.

After the deal, agents met with the source, who turned over a large plastic bag containing seven bundles, each containing approximately 1 pound of meth.

During questioning, Duenas-Topete told agents he was in contact with a person in Mexico who would arrange for multi-pound shipments of meth to be delivered to him in Sioux City. In the past two months, he received four shipments totaling 21 pounds and sold it in up to 1-pound quantities to others in Sioux City and Plymouth County.

Contreras-Sebastian told agents questioning him that he had received a package containing eight bundles of drugs from the Mexican contact in Arkansas five months ago and held on to it until he was instructed to come to Sioux City to sell it to Duenas-Topete.

Duenas-Topete, is scheduled to appear in federal court Thursday for a detention hearing.

Leocadio Contreras-Sebastian, has waived his right to detention and preliminary hearings, and Montes-Topete, was released Monday on a personal recognizance bond and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Thursday.

