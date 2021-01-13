3 charged with murder for fatal New Year's Day Sioux City shooting

Court documents containing more details about their involvement in the shooting had not yet been filed Wednesday evening.

Two others in the car were detained as part of the investigation and released without charges, police said.

Christopher Morales is accused of forcing a person to walk into a house at 2637 Walker St. just after midnight on Jan. 1 before he and others fired at least 27 shots into the house with a 9mm handgun and an assault-style rifle.

One of those shots struck and killed Mia Kritis, 18, who was among 20-25 people attending a party at the house.

Three others struck by gunfire continue to recover from their wounds, the Sioux City Police Department said in a news release Wednesday.

Detectives are not seeking any other suspects, but continue to search for people who were at the party at the time of the shooting and anyone else who might provide information about the incident.