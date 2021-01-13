3 charged with murder for fatal New Year's Day Sioux City shooting

SIOUX CITY -- Prosecutors on Wednesday charged a Sioux City teenager with murder for a New Year's Day shooting that left another teen dead and three other people injured.
Later in the day, Sioux City police officers arrested two more teens believed to have been involved in the shooting on murder and other charges.
Woodbury County Attorney Patrick Jennings filed a trial information document charging Christopher Morales with first-degree murder, going armed with intent and three counts of reckless use of a firearm.
District Judge Zachary Hindman set Morales' bond at $1 million and scheduled his arraignment for Jan. 27 in Woodbury County District Court.
If found guilty of first-degree murder, Morales would face a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole. The other charges are Class C and D felonies with prison sentences of 10 and five years.
At 4:25 p.m., police officers located Morales' brother, Carlos Morales, 18, and Anthony Bauer, 18, also known as Tony Diaz, in a car in the 3100 block of Floyd Boulevard. Both teens were arrested on charges of first-degree murder, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, going armed with intent and three counts of reckless use of a firearm.
Court documents containing more details about their involvement in the shooting had not yet been filed Wednesday evening.
Two others in the car were detained as part of the investigation and released without charges, police said.
Christopher Morales is accused of forcing a person to walk into a house at 2637 Walker St. just after midnight on Jan. 1 before he and others fired at least 27 shots into the house with a 9mm handgun and an assault-style rifle.
One of those shots struck and killed Mia Kritis, 18, who was among 20-25 people attending a party at the house.
Three others struck by gunfire continue to recover from their wounds, the Sioux City Police Department said in a news release Wednesday.
Detectives are not seeking any other suspects, but continue to search for people who were at the party at the time of the shooting and anyone else who might provide information about the incident.
Christopher Morales was arrested Jan. 3 after officers who were responding to a call at 19th and Pierce streets saw him walk past and continually look back at them. Remembering his name as a person of interest in another investigation, the officers approached Morales, who fled after they told him they were going to check him for weapons. Officers quickly apprehended him, found a gun inside his jacket and arrested him.
After seizing the firearm, detectives linked the gun and Morales to the Walker Street shooting and on Jan. 5 arrested him on charges in connection with the shooting.
He faces charges of being an adjudicated delinquent in possession of a firearm, interference with official acts and carrying a dangerous weapon in connection with his initial arrest.