3 face charges related to Sioux City shooting

SIOUX CITY -- Three people have been charged in connection with a shooting in downtown Sioux City Friday.

Sioux City Police detectives arrested 19-year-old Eric-Jahim E. Word of Sioux City and charged him with attempted murder, going armed with intent and trafficking in stolen weapons during the overnight hours Friday following a shooting in the 200 block of Nebraska Street on Friday afternoon, according to a press release from the Sioux City Police Department.

Also arrested were 39-year-old Joy-Esther A. Scott of Sioux City and 23-year-old Miracle J. Walls of Sioux City, both of whom have been charged with second-degree burglary.

Word, Scott and Walls had been in vehicles that were following another adult female whom they had an ongoing feud with. They eventually blocked her path on an access road in the 200 block of Nebraska Street, according to the release.

Once the car was stopped, Scott and Walls opened the woman's car door and began assailing her, causing minor injuries.

The brother of the woman who was being assaulted, whom she had been on the phone with, then arrived on scene. He approached the trio and tried to stop them.

Word produced a handgun and shot the brother twice, once in the back and once in the chest. He remains at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center due to his injuries, which were described as life-threatening Friday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.