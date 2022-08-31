3 lawyers apply to be judge in NW Iowa

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- Three lawyers have applied for a new district associate judge seat in Northwest Iowa.
Applicants are Sioux County Attorney Thomas Kunstle, of Orange City; Rosanne Plante, of Hinton; and Jessica Noll, of Akron.
The three will interview with the judicial nominating commission on Sept. 7 at the Sioux County Courthouse.
The new judge will fill a newly created position, presiding primarily in Sioux County.
District associate judges hear serious and aggravated misdemeanor cases, small claims and hospitalization cases as well as juvenile cases and civil suits for judgment of up to $10,000.