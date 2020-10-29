 Skip to main content
3 nominated to fill NE Nebraska judicial vacancy
3 nominated to fill NE Nebraska judicial vacancy

DAKOTA CITY -- Lawyers from Omaha, Norfolk and Hartington, Nebraska, have been nominated to fill a vacant county judge position in the 6th Judicial District, which includes a number of northeast Nebraska counties.

The Judicial Nominating Commission on Thursday forwarded the names of Edward Matney, of Hartington, Joel Carlson, of Norfolk, and Patrick Runge, of Omaha, to Gov. Pete Ricketts, who will appoint one of them to fill the vacancy.

The Sixth District includes Dakota, Cedar, Dixon, Thurston, Burt, Dodge and Washington counties. The primary office for the open judicial position is Dakota City with duties in Cedar, Dixon, Thurston and Burt counties.

The vacancy was created by the retirement of Judge Kurt Rager.

court stock art
